Berry declined his outright assignment to Triple-A Colorado Springs and is now a free agent.

Berry appeared in just seven games for the Brewers last season, serving primarily as a pinch runner and swiping two bags in his three attempts. The 32-year-old journeyman has a career .262/.333/.364 line in 345 major-league plate appearances, though he's registered just 14 big league at-bats since 2013. He'll look to catch on elsewhere as organizational depth.