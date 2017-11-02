Quintin Berry: Elects free agency
Berry declined his outright assignment to Triple-A Colorado Springs and is now a free agent.
Berry appeared in just seven games for the Brewers last season, serving primarily as a pinch runner and swiping two bags in his three attempts. The 32-year-old journeyman has a career .262/.333/.364 line in 345 major-league plate appearances, though he's registered just 14 big league at-bats since 2013. He'll look to catch on elsewhere as organizational depth.
