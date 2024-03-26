Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that Frelick could move back to the outfield on a full-time basis following the injury to Garrett Mitchell (hand), Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Mitchell has been diagnosed with a fractured left hand and is likely to be sidelined for several weeks. The plan has been for Frelick to be used often at third base, but he could now return to his more familiar right field spot while Joey Ortiz and Andruw Monasterio get reps at the hot corner. Worth noting is Murphy intimated that this is just one of the options he's considering. Milwaukee could also give Blake Perkins more playing time in the outfield, and Joey Wiemer is a candidate to be recalled.