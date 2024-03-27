Brewers manager Pat Murphy said in an interview Wednesday that Frelick will start in center field versus right-handers while Garrett Mitchell (finger) is out, Hunter Baumgardt of 97.3 The Game reports.

Frelick had been in line to see ample playing time at third base versus righties, but he's needed more now in the outfield. It's possible Frelick could still play some third base eventually, but fantasy manager might now have to wait a while for him to pick up eligibility there. Joey Ortiz is likely now the favorite for starts at third base.