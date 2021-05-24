Wainwright went eight innings Sunday against the Cubs, allowing no runs on one hit and a walk with seven strikeouts in a 2-1 loss. He received a no-decision.
Wainwright dominated Chicago all game, but St. Louis was unable to muster any runs until the 10th inning, when it was too late. The 39-year-old has alternated poor and excellent outings this month and remains a risk/reward streamer as a result.
More News
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Start moved to Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Hit hard Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Fires 8.1 shutout innings•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Hangs on for first win•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Activated ahead of start•
-
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Headed to COVID-19 list•