Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Slated to start Sunday
Flaherty will start Sunday's season finale against the Cubs, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Flaherty wasn't originally scheduled to start this weekend, but the Cardinals were unable to secure the NL Central crown and dropped the first two games of the series to the Cubs, so the team's ace will take the mound in an attempt to secure a spot in the NLDS. The 28-year-old has been completely dominant since the All-Star break with a 0.97 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 118:22 K:BB across 92.1 innings (14 starts)
More News
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Next start date flexible?•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Yields one hit in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Dominates again in no-decision•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Strikes out 10 but takes loss•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Extends scoreless streak•
-
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Dazzles against Giants•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...