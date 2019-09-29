Play

Flaherty will start Sunday's season finale against the Cubs, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Flaherty wasn't originally scheduled to start this weekend, but the Cardinals were unable to secure the NL Central crown and dropped the first two games of the series to the Cubs, so the team's ace will take the mound in an attempt to secure a spot in the NLDS. The 28-year-old has been completely dominant since the All-Star break with a 0.97 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 118:22 K:BB across 92.1 innings (14 starts)

