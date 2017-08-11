Cardinals' Kolten Wong: On base three times in win
Wong went 2-for-2 with an RBI from a sacrifice fly, a double and a walk in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Royals.
Wong's torrid start to August continues, as he's now reached safely in all nine games of the month. The 26-year-old shortstop is slashing .412/.488/.618 over that stretch and vaulted his season average back up over the .300 mark (.303) with Thursday's production.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Continues hot August•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Joins hit parade in blowout win•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Turns in multi-hit effort Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Not starting Friday•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Multiple hits in Monday's victory•
-
Cardinals' Kolten Wong: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...