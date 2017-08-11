Cardinals' Kolten Wong: On base three times in win

Wong went 2-for-2 with an RBI from a sacrifice fly, a double and a walk in Thursday's 8-6 win over the Royals.

Wong's torrid start to August continues, as he's now reached safely in all nine games of the month. The 26-year-old shortstop is slashing .412/.488/.618 over that stretch and vaulted his season average back up over the .300 mark (.303) with Thursday's production.