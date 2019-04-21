Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna: Highly active hitless performance
Ozuna was 0-for-1 with three walks, a stolen base and three runs in a win over the Mets on Saturday.
The slugger put together a final line befitting of a leadoff hitter, as he displayed excellent plate discipline to constantly set the table for some of his other teammates. Ozuna also swiped his third bag of the season for good measure, and he's now drawn at least one free pass in four consecutive games while reaching safely in 10 straight overall.
