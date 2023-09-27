Mikolas (8-13) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings against the Brewers. He struck out five.

After allowing five earned runs and taking the loss in each of his last three starts, Mikolas rattled off seven innings of one-run baseball against Milwaukee. The outing marked Mikolas' second time in his last 10 starts not allowing a home run. Over that stretch (60 innings), Mikolas owns a 6.00 ERA with a 33:13 K:BB. He's lined up to close out the Cardinals regular season Sunday against the Reds at Busch Stadium.