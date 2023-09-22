Mikolas (7-13) took the loss Thursday, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and one walk over five innings against the Brewers. He struck out four.

Everything fell apart for Mikolas in the sixth inning as he allowed four runs, capped by a Victor Caratini three-run homer, and departed without making an out. This was the 35-year-old's eighth straight start allowing three or more runs, dating back to Aug. 14. Over that span, he has a 7.24 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB over 46 innings. Mikolas has pitched to the tune of a 4.95 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 122:37 K:BB over 187.1 innings this season.