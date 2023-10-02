Mikolas (9-13) allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win Sunday over the Reds.

Mikolas matched his season high with 10 strikeouts. He logged quality starts in his last two outings of the season after an inconsistent campaign overall, which saw the veteran right-hander post a 4.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 137:39 K:BB across 201.1 innings. Mikolas is under contract for 2024, so he should be a mid-rotation starter for the Cardinals after enduring the worst of his five years with the club in 2023.