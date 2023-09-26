Mikolas will start Tuesday's game in Milwaukee, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Mikolas has flip-flopped with Zack Thompson, who will now start Wednesday's game against the Brewers. Dakota Hudson is on tap for Thursday's series finale. This slight change to the schedule could allow Mikolas to fit in two more starts before the Cardinals' season comes to a close.
