Gray (hamstring) won't pitch as scheduled in a minor-league game Friday due to the heavy rain in the forecast, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Considering that Gray is returning from a strained hamstring, it's not a surprise the Cardinals want to avoid him pitching in poor conditions Friday. The 34-year-old was scheduled to cover two innings and will likely make up those reps against hitters sometime this weekend. Gray won't be starting Opening Day, but manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday it's still possible the right-hander avoids a trip to the injured list and makes a start during the first week of the season.