Gray (hamstring) is scheduled to pitch in another minor-league game Thursday, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Cardinals recently announced Gray will begin the season on the injury list, but he'll continue ramping up his throwing in minor-league action. The veteran right-hander could join St. Louis when first eligible during the second week of April.
More News
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Opening on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Not pitching due to rain•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Could make start on first road trip•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Facing minor leaguers Friday•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: IL stint not guaranteed•
-
Cardinals' Sonny Gray: Seeing hitters Sunday•