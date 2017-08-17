Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Goes deep again Wednesday
Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk for Triple-A Memphis against Nashville on Wednesday.
Piscotty now has three home runs in the first five games of his current stint with the Redbirds and has hit safely in all five contests. The 26-year-old outfielder's production with Memphis has been in stark contrast to that which got him demoted to begin with, as Piscotty was slashing just .232/.340/.362 with six home runs and 31 RBI over 75 games with the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Two homers in first three games in Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Sent to minors•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Out of action Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Receives Wednesday night off•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Singles in return from DL•
-
Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Returns in starting role Tuesday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...