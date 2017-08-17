Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty: Goes deep again Wednesday

Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk for Triple-A Memphis against Nashville on Wednesday.

Piscotty now has three home runs in the first five games of his current stint with the Redbirds and has hit safely in all five contests. The 26-year-old outfielder's production with Memphis has been in stark contrast to that which got him demoted to begin with, as Piscotty was slashing just .232/.340/.362 with six home runs and 31 RBI over 75 games with the Cardinals.