Swanson went 2-for-5 with a home run and three total RBI in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.

Swanson singled home a run in the seventh inning, then plated two more on a home run in the ninth, his 22nd of the season. The shortstop had 25 long balls last year and a career-best 27 a year before that, so he'll need a strong final nine games of 2023 to reach either of those figures. Swanson has still been a solid contributor for the Cubs as they fight for a playoff spot.