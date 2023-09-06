Swanson went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 11-8 win over the Giants.

Swanson played a key role as the Cubs secured a big win over San Francisco, a team they're trying to hold off for a playoff spot. The shortstop is batting a disappointing .246 after hitting .277 for Atlanta last year, though he's still been fairly productive with 19 home runs, 67 runs scored and 70 RBI across 125 games. Swanson should remain an important cog for Chicago's offense down the stretch.