Swanson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Rockies.

Swanson delivered his fourth straight multi-hit effort and also tallied just his third triple of the season. The shortstop is heating up at the right time as the Cubs look to chase down a playoff spot. Swanson is batting .327 this month with nine runs scored in 13 games.