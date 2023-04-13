Merryweather, who allowed two runs in an inning of work during Wednesday's loss to the Mariners, now has a 12.71 ERA this season.
Merryweather started the season with a dud, allowing five earned runs in his first appearance, and he's been scored on in two of his four outings since then. The righty should remain in a low-leverage role, and that plus his poor performance to date are keeping his fantasy value to a minimum.
