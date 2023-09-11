Merryweather worked around a walk to pitch a clean ninth inning and record the save in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

Regular closer Adbert Alzolay pitched each of the last two days, so the Cubs turned to Merryweather instead Sunday. The righty did the job, recording his first save since he earned two of them with the Blue Jays back in 2021. Merryweather has been a pleasant surprise this season with a 3.18 ERA and 90 strikeouts across 65 innings out of Chicago's bullpen after he posted a 6.75 ERA for Toronto last year.