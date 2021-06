Contreras went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Contreras hit his 11th home run of the season in the eighth inning, giving the Cubs their final run of the day in the 8-5 victory. The catcher is third on the team in long balls, trailing Javier Baez (14 home runs) and Kris Bryant (13). Contreras is one of the best-hitting backstops in the game and should remain a strong fantasy asset.