Cubs' Yu Darvish: Starting Wednesday

Darvish is scheduled to start Wednesday's game at Pittsburgh, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Darvish originally lined up to start Tuesday's contest, but he'll be pushed back a day with Kyle Hendricks (shoulder) set to make his return from the injured list. Darvish has given up nine runs in his last two outings and will look to get back on track in his last start before the All-Star break.

