Ginkel (elbow) gave up one earned run on one hit over an inning of relief Friday in the Diamondbacks' 7-5 win over the Cubs in Cactus League play.

Ginkel served up a solo home run to Mike Tauchman but otherwise escaped the fourth inning unscathed in his first action of spring training. Arizona had eased Ginkel into its spring pitching schedule after he reported elbow soreness early in camp, but as a reliever who typically works only one inning per appearance, he won't require much ramp-up time ahead of Opening Day.