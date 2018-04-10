Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Ends five-game XBH drought

Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored in Monday's 2-1 win over the Giants.

Goldschmidt's first-inning triple ended a five-game streak in which the first baseman failed to collect an extra-base hit. The three-bagger would be the only highlight of the night for Goldschmidt, as he struck out in two of his final three at-bats to lower his average to .118 for the season. A .190 BABIP has been a major factor behind Goldschmidt's poor start, but the 30-year-old also isn't hitting the ball with much authority in the early going. He sports groundball and soft-hit rates of 52.4 and 19 percent, respectively, both well above his career marks of 44 and 11.3 percent.