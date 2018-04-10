Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Ends five-game XBH drought
Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored in Monday's 2-1 win over the Giants.
Goldschmidt's first-inning triple ended a five-game streak in which the first baseman failed to collect an extra-base hit. The three-bagger would be the only highlight of the night for Goldschmidt, as he struck out in two of his final three at-bats to lower his average to .118 for the season. A .190 BABIP has been a major factor behind Goldschmidt's poor start, but the 30-year-old also isn't hitting the ball with much authority in the early going. He sports groundball and soft-hit rates of 52.4 and 19 percent, respectively, both well above his career marks of 44 and 11.3 percent.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Early struggles continue Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Workload will be monitored•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Racking up free passes•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Walks three times in opener•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Avoids injury in minor-league game•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: In usual form during spring•
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...