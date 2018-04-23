Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Stays hot vs. Padres
Goldschmidt went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored Sunday in the win over San Diego.
Goldschmidt is slashing .278/.429/.569 through 21 games this season and he's recorded multi-hit performances in back-to-back days against the Padres. He'll look to make more contact at the plate moving forward as he's struck out 25 times in 72 at-bats. The Diamondbacks are set to begin a three-game series with Philadelphia on Tuesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Two more extra-base hits Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Doubles twice in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Power binge continues Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Reaches base three times•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Homers in second straight game•
-
Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Finally homers against Giants•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...