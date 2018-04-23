Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt: Stays hot vs. Padres

Goldschmidt went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored Sunday in the win over San Diego.

Goldschmidt is slashing .278/.429/.569 through 21 games this season and he's recorded multi-hit performances in back-to-back days against the Padres. He'll look to make more contact at the plate moving forward as he's struck out 25 times in 72 at-bats. The Diamondbacks are set to begin a three-game series with Philadelphia on Tuesday.