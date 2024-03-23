Henry could claim a spot in the rotation after Eduardo Rodriguez (lat) was shut down from throwing, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks confirmed Rodriguez will begin the season on the injured list, which opens up a second spot in the rotation. Henry had been competing with Ryne Nelson and Bryce Jarvis for the No. 5 job, but Nelson had the clear edge on that based on spring results. Gilbert believes Arizona will keep both Henry and Nelson as starters, while Jarvis could serve as the long man in the bullpen. Henry had a few rough spring starts before a scoreless 3.1 innings Wednesday. The left-hander finished the Cactus League with a 6.88 ERA, 12 strikeouts and six walks over 17 innings (six appearances). It's possible he throws in one of the two games scheduled Monday or Tuesday against the Guardians after Arizona breaks camp.