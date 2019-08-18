Diamondbacks' Wilmer Flores: Posts four hits
Flores went 4-for-5 with an RBI double and a run scored in Saturday's 11-6 loss to the Giants.
Flores wasn't not originally scheduled to play, but Ketel Marte (back) was scratched from the initial lineup and Flores was the most successful Diamondback hitter on the night. His run-production came in the first inning, as he plated Jarrod Dyson with a double before scoring on an error. Flores has managed multiple hits in his last three starts, going 9-for-12 with three homers and five RBI in that span. For the year, the infielder has a .309/.354/.459 line with five homers, 21 RBI and 20 runs scored across 181 at-bats.
