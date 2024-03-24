Gallen allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings in Saturday's spring start against the Guardians.

Gallen finished off spring training with Saturday's start and is ready to take the ball Opening Day, Thursday, at home against the Rockies. The right-hander posted a 5.54 ERA with nine strikeouts and seven walks over four Cactus League starts. Gallen is coming off a career-high 243.2 innings (including postseason) in 2023, and the Diamondbacks made sure to manage his spring workload. In addition to the increase in innings last season, Gallen experienced jumps in average exit velocity (91.5 mph, 3rd percentile) and hard-hit percentage (46.2, 5th).