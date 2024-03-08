Gallen allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two over two innings in Thursday's spring start against Texas.

Gallen made his Cactus League debut and met trouble immediately, giving up a single and walk to the first two batters, who eventually came around to score with the aide of a wild pitch. He's prepared on the back fields instead of engaging in games; the Diamondbacks opted to ease Gallen into competition after the right-hander threw a career-high 243.2 innings in 2023. Gallen's lined up for three more spring appearances before an expected start Opening Day, Mar. 28, against Colorado in Phoenix.