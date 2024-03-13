Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and one walk over 2.2 innings in Tuesday's spring start against San Diego.

Gallen, who made his second Cactus League start, didn't get the results he wanted, but the right-hander told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com that he was he was more focused on fine-tuning his fastball and curveball. All but four of his 45 pitches were either of those two offerings. In two spring starts, Gallen has allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.2 innings.