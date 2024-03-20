The Dodgers placed Treinen on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a bruised lung.

Treinen made the trip to South Korea for Los Angeles' opening series against the Padres, but he will have to wait until at least April to make his first appearance since 2022. Manager Dave Roberts previously said he expected Treinen to make the Opening Day roster, so it's likely Treinen will only be on the IL for the minimum 15 days. Landon Knack was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.