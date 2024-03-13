Treinen (lung) said he completed a bullpen session Wednesday consisting of 15-to-20 pitches, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Treinen, who is recovering from a bruised lung, seemed upbeat after the session, but he wouldn't disclose whether he'll be available for the Dodgers' two-game season-opening series in South Korea versus the Padres on March 20 and 21. Since Wednesday's game against the Mariners marked the Dodgers' final Cactus League contest before the Seoul Series, Treinen may need to prove his health in a simulated game or a minor-league spring game before making the trip to South Korea.