Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Treinen has a bruised lung, but was cleared of any fractures to his ribs after undergoing X-rays, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Treinen sustained the injury Saturday, when he took a comebacker off his chest in his Cactus League appearance against the Rangers. Roberts said Sunday that Treinen's bruised lung isn't as serious as it sounds, and the Dodgers are still preparing for the veteran reliever to play catch Monday and throw a bullpen session Wednesday. If Treinen checks out fine following the side session, he could be available for the Dodgers' season-opening series in South Korea versus the Padres on March 20 and 21.