Treinen was removed from his spring appearance Saturday against Texas with an apparent injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Treinen went down after getting hit by a comebacker but was able to walk off the field under his own power. The ball appeared to hit Treinen in his midsection, so it's possible he simply had the wind knocked out of him, but the Dodgers will take a closer look and offer an update on his status in the near future.