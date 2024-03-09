Treinen will receive X-rays and a CT scan on his ribs Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Treinen was removed from Saturday's game against the Rangers after getting hit by a comebacker off the bat of Sam Huff. He looked to be in a lot of pain as he went down, but manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers will have to wait until Sunday for more information on Treinen's condition. Until then, the team is labeling it as a right rib contusion for the 35-year-old righty.