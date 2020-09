Taylor went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies.

Taylor put the Dodgers ahead 6-5 in the sixth inning with his third home run of the year. The 30-year-old is slashing .262/.366/.410 with 20 runs scored, 16 RBI and three stolen bases through 39 games this season.