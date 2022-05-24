Freeman went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI in Monday's 10-1 victory against the Nationals.

Freeman drove in a run with a sixth-inning double and notched another RBI with a single in the following frame. The star first baseman has three three-hit performances in his past six contests, and five of his 10 hits during that span have been two-baggers. Freeman has been stuck on three home runs since April 24, but he is tied for the league lead with 16 doubles on the campaign.