Paxton said Sunday that he "has no doubt" he'll be ready for Opening Day, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers wound up lowering the guaranteed amount of Paxton's contract due to an unspecified physical issue, adding in roster bonuses based on the left-hander's availability. The injury concern is considered minor, so it's not a surprise to hear Paxton isn't worried about being ready to roll by the opener. He'll remain a major injury risk, of course, as the 35-year-old has made just 25 combined starts at the big-league level since the start of the 2020 season.