Turner went 2-for-4 with a home run and an additional RBI in a win over Colorado on Wednesday.

Turner put the Dodgers on the board in the first inning with a run-scoring single. He tacked on another run in the third with a solo shot to center field. The veteran third baseman has gotten off to a hot start to the campaign, slashing .390/.435/.732 across 46 plate appearances. Turner has also slammed three homers and driven in 10 runs.