Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Lynn is a "safe bet" to start Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ryan Pepiot will also pitch, perhaps in a piggyback-type situation, but Lynn will take the hill first for the Dodgers. The burly right-hander was inconsistent for the Dodgers after coming over at the trade deadline but did finish with quality starts in three of his last four outings.