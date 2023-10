Rojas (hand/wrist) is playing in an intrasquad game Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Rojas missed the final two games of the regular season after taking a pitch off his left hand/wrist last Friday in San Francisco, but the Dodgers are off until Game 1 of the NLDS this Saturday and the veteran shortstop should be ready to rock. Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez filled in at short in his absence.