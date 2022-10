Betts went 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Rockies.

Betts opened the scoring with an RBI double in the second inning. He was also aboard during an eight-run rally in the fourth. He's picked up four doubles across his last three games and now has 39 two-baggers to go with three triples and a career-best 35 home runs through 138 contests. Betts is also slashing .272/.342/.540 with 82 RBI, 115 runs scored and 12 stolen bases this year.