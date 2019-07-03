Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Whiffs seven in 4.2 innings
Stripling did not factor into the decision against Arizona on Tuesday, tossing 4.2 innings and giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven.
The outing was a mixed bag for Stripling, as he struck out seven batters and collected two hits of his own (including a run-scoring single) but also tied a season high by giving up four runs. He was pulled after 81 pitches as he continues to build stamina after spending most of May and June in a bullpen role. The 29-year-old owns a 3.45 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB through 57.1 innings this season and should continue to be a part of the starting rotation with Rich Hill (forearm) out indefinitely. He'll next take the mound Sunday in a home matchup against the Padres.
More News
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Yields two runs in starting return•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Abbreviated start likely on tap•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Expected to move into rotation•
-
Dodgers' Ross Stripling: Moving to bullpen shortly•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...
-
Ranking Cease with other SP call-ups
Dylan Cease is set for his MLB debut as the latest pitching prospect to get the call, with...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...