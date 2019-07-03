Stripling did not factor into the decision against Arizona on Tuesday, tossing 4.2 innings and giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven.

The outing was a mixed bag for Stripling, as he struck out seven batters and collected two hits of his own (including a run-scoring single) but also tied a season high by giving up four runs. He was pulled after 81 pitches as he continues to build stamina after spending most of May and June in a bullpen role. The 29-year-old owns a 3.45 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB through 57.1 innings this season and should continue to be a part of the starting rotation with Rich Hill (forearm) out indefinitely. He'll next take the mound Sunday in a home matchup against the Padres.