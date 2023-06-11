The Dodgers transferred Thompson (oblique) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
As a result of the transaction, Thompson won't be able to return to the Dodgers until the early portion of August. The Dodgers will use the open spot on the 40-man roster to select the contract of reliever Adam Kolarek.
