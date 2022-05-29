Anderson (6-0) earned the win during Sunday's 3-1 victory over Arizona, allowing five hits and one walk with six strikeouts in six innings.

Anderson required just 79 pitches to cruise through six easy frames and earn his third straight win to give him a share of the MLB lead with teammate Walker Buehler and Justin Verlander at six. Since joining the rotation April 23, the 32-year-old has surrendered 14 runs in 41.2 innings for a 3.02 ERA though five of the seven starts have come against teams below .500. A 3.65 xFIP indicates Anderson's 2.90 ERA stands to rise some and he'll get a test against the Mets' top three offense next weekend.