With 2023 Opening Day on the horizon, there is more Fantasy baseball ADP data to work with than ever heading into 2023 Fantasy baseball drafts. Angels star Shohei Ohtani closed out the World Baseball Classic by striking out MLB teammate Mike Trout to give Japan the win, and he will be one of the first players off the board over the next week. Ohtani could potentially be the best hitter and pitcher in the league at any given moment, so should you be spending one of your 2023 Fantasy baseball picks on him? He finished with 34 home runs, 90 runs and 95 RBI as a batter last season, swiping 11 bases while hitting .273.

Last season, Joey Votto had a disappointing season after a resurgent 2021. After slashing .266/.375/.563 with 36 homers and 99 RBI in 2021, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI in 2022.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball SS rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball SS picks:

1. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres: Injuries and a PED suspension led to Tatis missing the entire 2022 season and will keep him sidelined until the end of April, but he is still the top shortstop in the MLB. Tatis hits the ball as hard as anyone in the majors, and he also has enough speed to cause problems for opponents. He led the National League in home runs (42) in 2021 while also driving in 97 runs and stealing 25 bases.

2. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies: His speed and power led to an 11-year, $300 million contract with Philadelphia this offseason. The 29-year-old scored 101 runs and drove in 100 runs with the Dodgers last year, along with swiping 27 bases. He might have trouble replicating his RBI numbers from 2022 as a leadoff hitter, but he should fare well as a right-handed batter at Citizens Bank Park, and he will score plenty of runs in a stacked lineup.

3. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets: The 29-year-old had a disappointing 2021 campaign after signing a huge contract with New York, but he returned to his elite form in 2022. Lindor hit .270 with 26 home runs and a career-high 107 RBI while stealing 16 bases. He is going to be another strong Fantasy baseball pick this season. See more top Fantasy baseball shortstops here.

Top 2023 Fantasy baseball catcher rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2023 Fantasy baseball catcher picks:

1. J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies: The 31-year-old hit 22 home runs and stole 21 bases while finishing with a .276 average last season. He is not only one of the fastest catchers in the MLB, but he is also one of the fastest among all players. Realmuto has never played fewer than 125 games in a full season, giving him the consistency needed to be worth drafting first at his position.

2. Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers: His price tag is significantly lower than Realmuto, but he bats in the middle of a loaded lineup. Smith hit 24 home runs and drove in 87 runs in 2022, consistently making solid contact. The 27-year-old has been used strategically as a designated hitter, so longevity should not be an issue.

3. Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals: Some regression was expected last year following a career year in 2021, and it did not help that he only played in 114 games due to injuries. However, Perez still hit 23 home runs with 76 RBI and 48 runs. He is capable of hitting 30 homers this season, and some time at designated hitter should help him reach that goal this year. See more top Fantasy baseball catchers and be sure to check out the Fantasy baseball tiers for each position here.

