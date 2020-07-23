Watch Now: Impacts Of Juan Soto Testing Positive for COVID-19 And Missing Thursday's Opener ( 5:21 )

COVID-19 is going to hover over the 2020 MLB season, and we got a stark reminder of that Thursday, as Nationals star Juan Soto tested positive just five hours before the first game of the season was set to take place. Soto will be placed on the IL ahead of the Nationals opener against the Yankees, and will now have to go through a league-mandated process to return to play that requires negative tests at least 24 hours apart and approval from MLB and player's association doctors.

The good news is, Soto is asymptomatic for now, and hopefully will remain so. However, this is a reminder of the risks inherent in this season for MLB teams and Fantasy players. From the Nationals perspective, they are looking a situation where a player tested positive on Tuesday, and then spent two days around the team awaiting the results - thus increasing the potential for spread within the locker room. Hopefully, this will remain an isolated situation, but players who came into contact with Soto were tested Friday morning and likely won't know their results until Saturday so there will be concerns until then.

From a Fantasy perspective, this of course reminds us that this season is going to be defined by unpredictability and circumstances. With one statement from the manager, your lineup can change without warning, so prioritizing useful depth needs to take precedence ahead of stashing upside in many cases. That's not to say the likes of Dylan Carlson or Nate Pearson won't be worth stashing, since they'll like be up within the next two weeks. But you'll have to make your own decision on players with less obvious futures.

As for the specific loss of Soto, we unfortunately simply can't even speculate how long he might be out for. This is what separates this situation from typical injuries. Soto could remain asymptomatic and record a few negative tests in two or three weeks, a timetable many of the players who tested positive during summer camp follows. Or, it could be much longer than that. Either way, in a 60-game season, this figures to be a significant loss.

For a Nationals team that lost Anthony Rendon this offseason, this is a huge deal. The top of the order is still solid with Trea Turner and Adam Eaton, but it'll be Starlin Castro batting third and Howie Kendrick hitting cleanup, with Andrew Stevenson stepping into the starting nine to replace Soto in left field. Castro has some appeal after a solid second half in 2019, but Kendrick is a personal favorite of mine. He was one of the best hitters in baseball on a per-plate appearance basis in 2019, and with the DH, he could be a fixture. He might be a top-12 second baseman for Fantasy this season.

And for those of you who lost Soto from you Fantasy roster, the first place you should look is Scott White's waiver-wire column, where he highlights 17 players to target. However, if you want more specifics on outfielders to target, here are five rostered in 60% or fewer of CBS Fantasy leagues to consider:

Top-Five OF To Target Kyle Tucker LF HOU Houston • #30 • Age: 23 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 129.5 ROTO RNK 187th Fantasy ROSTERS 58% Playing time concerns abound, but he should start most games as long a she hits. There's legitimate top-30 Fantasy player upside in Tucker's power-speed combination, so if he does hit, he'll be a difference maker. Yoenis Cespedes DH NYM N.Y. Mets • #52 • Age: 34 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 148.5 ROTO RNK 113th Fantasy ROSTERED 46% Honestly, I thought we might be past the point of Cespedes ever being Fantasy relevant again, but he's apparently looked great in summer camp, and we know he can be an impact player when he's right. Why not roll the dice in a scenario where you need upside anyway? Austin Riley LF ATL Atlanta • #27 • Age: 23 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 122 ROTO RNK 241st Fantasy ROSTERED 40% We saw how impactful Riley could be at the start of his stint in the majors last season, so now it's about finding consistency. He shined in camp, and if he can keep the strikeouts manageable, Riley could be a must-start outfielder. Corey Dickerson LF MIA Miami • #23 • Age: 31 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 150 ROTO RNK 150th Fantasy OWNED 36% Alright, so Dickerson doesn't have quite the upside the first three do, but he's a better hitter than he gets credit for. He's hit .293 with a 24-homer pace over a 162-game season. Like I said, better than he gets credit for. Jesse Winker LF CIN Cincinnati • #33 • Age: 26 Rest of Season Projections H2H PTS 159 ROTO RNK 156th Fantasy ROSTERED 27% Even at our loftiest expectations, Winker would never be a replacement for Soto. But, especially in OBP or points leagues, he could be a pretty useful player if it all works out. He was never right thanks to a shoulder injury last season, but at his peak, Winker can be a high-OBP player who hits 20-plus homers in a full season. He could be a must-start outfielder if he lives up to the potential

