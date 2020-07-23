COVID-19 is going to hover over the 2020 MLB season, and we got a stark reminder of that Thursday, as Nationals star Juan Soto tested positive just five hours before the first game of the season was set to take place. Soto will be placed on the IL ahead of the Nationals opener against the Yankees, and will now have to go through a league-mandated process to return to play that requires negative tests at least 24 hours apart and approval from MLB and player's association doctors.
The good news is, Soto is asymptomatic for now, and hopefully will remain so. However, this is a reminder of the risks inherent in this season for MLB teams and Fantasy players. From the Nationals perspective, they are looking a situation where a player tested positive on Tuesday, and then spent two days around the team awaiting the results - thus increasing the potential for spread within the locker room. Hopefully, this will remain an isolated situation, but players who came into contact with Soto were tested Friday morning and likely won't know their results until Saturday so there will be concerns until then.
From a Fantasy perspective, this of course reminds us that this season is going to be defined by unpredictability and circumstances. With one statement from the manager, your lineup can change without warning, so prioritizing useful depth needs to take precedence ahead of stashing upside in many cases. That's not to say the likes of Dylan Carlson or Nate Pearson won't be worth stashing, since they'll like be up within the next two weeks. But you'll have to make your own decision on players with less obvious futures.
As for the specific loss of Soto, we unfortunately simply can't even speculate how long he might be out for. This is what separates this situation from typical injuries. Soto could remain asymptomatic and record a few negative tests in two or three weeks, a timetable many of the players who tested positive during summer camp follows. Or, it could be much longer than that. Either way, in a 60-game season, this figures to be a significant loss.
For a Nationals team that lost Anthony Rendon this offseason, this is a huge deal. The top of the order is still solid with Trea Turner and Adam Eaton, but it'll be Starlin Castro batting third and Howie Kendrick hitting cleanup, with Andrew Stevenson stepping into the starting nine to replace Soto in left field. Castro has some appeal after a solid second half in 2019, but Kendrick is a personal favorite of mine. He was one of the best hitters in baseball on a per-plate appearance basis in 2019, and with the DH, he could be a fixture. He might be a top-12 second baseman for Fantasy this season.
And for those of you who lost Soto from you Fantasy roster, the first place you should look is Scott White's waiver-wire column, where he highlights 17 players to target. However, if you want more specifics on outfielders to target, here are five rostered in 60% or fewer of CBS Fantasy leagues to consider:
Kyle Tucker LF
HOU Houston • #30 • Age: 23
Playing time concerns abound, but he should start most games as long a she hits. There's legitimate top-30 Fantasy player upside in Tucker's power-speed combination, so if he does hit, he'll be a difference maker.
NYM N.Y. Mets • #52 • Age: 34
Honestly, I thought we might be past the point of Cespedes ever being Fantasy relevant again, but he's apparently looked great in summer camp, and we know he can be an impact player when he's right. Why not roll the dice in a scenario where you need upside anyway?
Austin Riley LF
ATL Atlanta • #27 • Age: 23
We saw how impactful Riley could be at the start of his stint in the majors last season, so now it's about finding consistency. He shined in camp, and if he can keep the strikeouts manageable, Riley could be a must-start outfielder.
MIA Miami • #23 • Age: 31
Alright, so Dickerson doesn't have quite the upside the first three do, but he's a better hitter than he gets credit for. He's hit .293 with a 24-homer pace over a 162-game season. Like I said, better than he gets credit for.
Jesse Winker LF
CIN Cincinnati • #33 • Age: 26
Even at our loftiest expectations, Winker would never be a replacement for Soto. But, especially in OBP or points leagues, he could be a pretty useful player if it all works out. He was never right thanks to a shoulder injury last season, but at his peak, Winker can be a high-OBP player who hits 20-plus homers in a full season. He could be a must-start outfielder if he lives up to the potential
In addition to Soto, there are still plenty of questions about who will be available to start the season, due to injuries or other reasons. Scott White compiled a list of all of the biggest question marks, categorizing them by their likelihood of returning by Opening Day. You can check that out below:
Jose Altuve Houston Astros 2B
|leg contusion
Luis Arraez Minnesota Twins 2B
|knee soreness
Charlie Blackmon Colorado Rockies RF
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Xander Bogaerts Boston Red Sox SS
|hamstring tightness
Kris Bryant Chicago Cubs 3B
|stiff back
Nick Castellanos Cincinnati Reds RF
|tingling in fingers
Yonny Chirinos Tampa Bay Rays SP
|COVID-19 (cleared)
David Dahl Colorado Rockies CF
|oblique soreness
Jacob deGrom New York Mets SP
|back tightness
Dexter Fowler St. Louis Cardinals RF
|back tightness
Freddie Freeman Atlanta Braves 1B
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Michael Fulmer Detroit Tigers SP
|Tommy John surgery
Brian Goodwin Los Angeles Angels LF
|knee contusion
Andrew Heaney Los Angeles Angels SP
|back stiffness
Keston Hiura Milwaukee Brewers 2B
|arm fatigue
Brad Keller Kansas City Royals SP
|COVID-19 (cleared) | *Note: May be limited to 3-4 innings
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Jesus Luzardo Oakland Athletics RP
|COVID-19 (cleared) | *Note: Expected to begin in bullpen
Yoan Moncada Chicago White Sox 3B
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Max Muncy Los Angeles Dodgers 2B
|finger contusion
Hector Neris Philadelphia Phillies RP
|reported late (unspecified)
Aaron Nola Philadelphia Phillies SP
|reported late (contact tracing)
Wilson Ramos New York Mets C
|personal issue
Anthony Rizzo Chicago Cubs 1B
|back inflammation
Carlos Rodon Chicago White Sox SP
|Tommy John surgery
Miguel Sano Minnesota Twins 3B
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Jean Segura Philadelphia Phillies SS
|bruised hand
Mallex Smith Seattle Mariners CF
|reported late (unspecified)
Kolten Wong St. Louis Cardinals 2B
|stiff neck
Ryan Braun Milwaukee Brewers LF
|back, neck, oblique issues
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins CF
|foot sprain
Willie Calhoun Texas Rangers LF
|hip flexor strain
Johan Camargo Atlanta Braves SS
|hamstring tightness
Aroldis Chapman New York Yankees RP
|COVID-19 (no timetable)
Robinson Chirinos Texas Rangers C
|ankle soreness
Giovanny Gallegos St. Louis Cardinals RP
|travel delay
Lourdes Gurriel Toronto Blue Jays LF
|side tightness
Yoshihisa Hirano Seattle Mariners RP
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Jake Junis Kansas City Royals SP
|COVID-19 (cleared)
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Jose Martinez Tampa Bay Rays DH
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Scott Oberg Colorado Rockies RP
|back soreness
Jake Odorizzi Minnesota Twins SP
|back stiffness
Roberto Osuna Houston Astros RP
|still building up
Victor Robles Washington Nationals CF
|reported late (unspecified)
Eduardo Rodriguez Boston Red Sox SP
|COVID-19 (cleared) | *Note: could start one of first five games
Anthony Santander Baltimore Orioles RF
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Juan Soto Washington Nationals LF
|late to report (contact tracing)
Julio Teheran Los Angeles Angels SP
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Christian Walker Arizona Diamondbacks 1B
|groin strain
Zack Wheeler Philadelphia Phillies SP
|baby coming | *Note: scheduled to start Saturday
Austin Adams Seattle Mariners RP
|knee surgery
Yordan Alvarez Houston Astros DH
|undisclosed
Chase Anderson Toronto Blue Jays SP
|oblique strain
Brandon Belt San Francisco Giants 1B
|bruised heel
Hunter Dozier Kansas City Royals 3B
|COVID-19 (no timetable)
Cole Hamels Atlanta Braves SP
|triceps tendinitis
Mitch Haniger Seattle Mariners RF
|back surgery
Hunter Harvey Baltimore Orioles RP
|elbow soreness
Keone Kela Pittsburgh Pirates RP
|undisclosed
Evan Longoria San Francisco Giants 3B
|oblique strain
Nomar Mazara Chicago White Sox RF
|undisclosed
Brendan McKay Tampa Bay Rays SP
|undisclosed
Austin Meadows Tampa Bay Rays RF
|COVID-19 (no timetable)
John Means Baltimore Orioles SP
|arm fatigue
Tom Murphy Seattle Mariners C
|ankle contusion
Ryan O'Hearn Kansas City Royals 1B
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Gregory Polanco Pittsburgh Pirates RF
|COVID-19 (no timetable)
A.J. Puk Oakland Athletics RP
|shoulder strain
Jose Quintana Chicago Cubs SP
|thumb laceration
Anthony Rendon Los Angeles Angels 3B
|strained oblique | *Note: won't be in opening day lineup; IL stint TBD
Will Smith Atlanta Braves RP
|COVID-19 (no timetable)
Marcus Stroman New York Mets SP
|calf tear
Masahiro Tanaka New York Yankees SP
|Masahiro Tanaka - concussion | *Note: could return July 31
Luis Urias Milwaukee Brewers 2B
|COVID-19 (cleared)
Jose Urquidy Houston Astros SP
|undisclosed