Wyatt Langford broke out in the minor leagues last season, and he is now fighting for a spot in the Rangers' Opening Day lineup. He only stole 16 bases in 134 college games, but he had 12 stolen bases in 44 pro games last year. Langford is in the Rookie of the Year conversation going into the season, and he is one of the popular 2024 Fantasy baseball breakout picks. Should you add him to your 2024 Fantasy baseball lineups?

Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio was a consensus top-three prospect and signed an eight-year contract before playing a single game. He is certainly not flying under the radar as a Fantasy baseball sleeper, so could that turn him into one of the Fantasy baseball busts?

Last season, SportsLine's Projection Model identified several top Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts and busts, including Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Paredes belted 20 home runs in just 381 plate appearances in 2022 but he was a bit of a one-trick pony and his disastrous batting average (.205) was costly to anybody who rosterd him in Fantasy baseball. However, the model saw through a terribly unlucky .195 BABIP and predicted he'd outperform players going at least six rounds earlier in 2023 like Anthony Rendon and DJ LeMahieu. The result: Paredes slashed .250/.352/.488 with 31 home runs and 98 RBI and even finished top 20 in AL MVP voting. Anybody who followed the model's advice and picked up Paredes late in their Fantasy baseball drafts received a huge power boost in their Fantasy baseball lineups.

One of the Fantasy baseball sleepers 2024 the model is high on: Mets outfielder Starling Marte. He had his 2023 season cut short due to migraines and a groin injury, playing in just 86 games. Marte hit .248 with five home runs, 28 RBI and 24 stolen bases on 28 attempts.

He played in the Dominican Winter League this offseason and is reportedly fully healthy in camp, leading off for New York in the Grapefruit League. Marte is going to be a staple in the Mets' lineup, and his health issues last year have led to an underrated status in Fantasy baseball drafts. In fact, SportsLine's model has Marte ranked ahead of outfielders like Lane Thomas, Teoscar Hernandez and Jordan Walker, who are all going off the board before Marte in most drafts.

Another of the 2024 Fantasy baseball sleepers the model advises targeting: Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel. He agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with Arizona in December following an outstanding 2023 campaign. Gurriel had a .772 OPS with a career-high 24 home runs and 82 RBI after being acquired by the Diamondbacks during the previous offseason.

He was a fixture in the lineup, finishing behind Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Christian Walker for the team-lead in hits. Gurriel does not add a ton of value on the base paths, but his power is enough to rack up Fantasy points in a quality lineup. SportsLine's model has Gurriel ranked ahead of left fielders like Nolan Jones, Wyatt Langford and Ian Happ, who are all going off the board before him in average Fantasy drafts. See more sleepers at SportsLine.

