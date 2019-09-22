Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 27: Model that beat experts says start Maikel Franco, sit Ozzie Albies

Heading into the final week of the MLB regular season, there are still plenty of teams in playoff contention – and still plenty of Fantasy owners with a vested interest in how players across the league will perform down the stretch. The Minnesota Twins are looking to lock up the AL Central, with Nelson Cruz (.300, 39 home runs, 104 RBI) trying to win the team Triple Crown. And the St. Louis Cardinals are closing in on an NL Central title behind Paul Goldschmidt's 31 homers and 91 RBI. Also, the wild card races in both leagues are likely coming down to the final days, with the Athletics, Rays and Indians battling it out in the American League and the Nationals, Brewers and Cubs in contention in the National League. As teams shuffle their lineups based on postseason implications, injuries or simply playing out the string, it is important for Fantasy owners to have updated information. You'll want to check out SportsLine's Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings for all the answers. When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, saying he'd finish in the Top 5 at his position despite being started by about 75 percent of owners. The result: Anderson hit .375 for the week with two home runs. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every pitch and every at-bat 10,000 times, has revealed its Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings.

For Week 27, we can tell you Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies, the second-best player at his position according to market value, stumbles big-time and barely cracks the Top 20. Albies struggled again this past week, hitting almost 50 points below his season average with just one run scored and one RBI. Albies and the Braves have clinched the NL East, which means he might be in line for some rest in Week 27. Consider benching Albies on your team, as there are better available options at his position.

One player the model is high on this week: Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco.

The six-year veteran is back on Philadelphia's roster for the final week of the season and he's shown he has plenty of pop, recording 16 home runs and 11 doubles so far this season. The Phillies have a four-game series against the Nationals this week, a team Franco has hit .302 against this season with four home runs and six RBI. With the Phillies out of the playoff hunt, Franco will be sure to get plenty of at-bats in the final week – and he is worth a spot in Fantasy owners' lineups in Week 27. That is why SportsLine lists him as their No. 7 third baseman in their Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings even though he's being started in less than 10 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

