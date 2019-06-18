Fantasy Baseball: The next wave of breakout starting pitchers, led by Griffin Canning and Framber Valdez

You only get one shot at a breakout starting pitcher, as the saying goes.

Or it should be a saying, anyway — at least in this era of early hooks and record-setting offense. If someone thinks they've found something special at the most volatile and in-demand position, they cling to it like a winning lottery ticket.

But if you've been bemoaning your missed opportunity at Lucas Giolito or Matthew Boyd or Brandon Woodruff or Chris Paddack, you can take some solace in knowing there will be more. Breakouts don't always reveal themselves at the start of a new season, and already a second wave of potential breakouts is beginning to form.

Here's the key: You have to act before you know for sure, taking a chance at the first glimmer of potential and giving it an opportunity to shine. In fact, you may already be late to some of these pitchers. But if any one is still out there in your league, particularly those at the top of the list, now is the time to act.

And if you've already happened to claim one of them, for heaven's sake, hold on.