If you've been reading the newsletter this week, you know we've been hyping up Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello, so it was a pretty disappointing MLB debut from him Wednesday night. Facing the Rays, Bellow allowed four runs in four innings of work, with six hits, three walks and, perhaps most disappointingly, just two strikeouts.

Bello had just six swinging strikes, which was especially frustrating, because the stuff mostly looked pretty good – he dials his fastball up to 98 mph while averaging 96.7, and he actually threw more changeups than any other pitch – the slider was more disappointing than anything, as he had no whiffs while throwing it just 13 times. At least based on one start, that pitch is lagging behind the rest.

Oh well. It happens. Bello still clearly has a ton of potential – his MLB debut was disappointing, but a 34.4% strikeout rate at Triple-A kind of speaks for itself – but he just wasn't ready to make an impact in game one. He'll have more opportunities, and I remain intrigued about adding him, assuming the Red Sox opt to give him more opportunities moving forward.

Bello disappointed, but there were some other pitchers who impressed and could be worth adding on waivers or acquiring via trade. In today's newsletter, we'll break down some of the most intriguing performances on the mound, as well as a crew of hitter options on the waiver wire to consider, and more. And of course, as always, you can follow to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Buy or sell pitcher standouts

Here are three pitchers who pitched well in surprising ways Wednesday along with some thoughts on how I'm viewing them rest of the season. We'll start with the universally rostered guy and go down to the recent callup who is turning heads:

Jose Berrios – 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K, 8 swinging strikes on 87 pitches -- Given the way Berrios' season has gone, we'll take any positive we can get, but I'll admit, it's hard to get too excited about an outing like this. Going against the lowly Athletics, Berrios managed a strikeout per inning, but the eight swinging strikes are especially disappointing seeing as he went heavy on the curveball (38% usage) in this one. I'm still buying Berrios overall, but he clearly isn't fully himself yet. It's good that he took advantage of a matchup he was supposed to, and I would be fine using him as a two-start pitcher next week. But I still need to see more before I return Berrios to the ranks of the must-start pitchers.

Josiah Gray – 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 11 K, 22 swinging strikes on 11 pitches -- What was interesting about this start is Gray succeeded mostly on the strength of his fastball, which isn't how his season has gone overall. He has 11 swinging strikes with the fastball and allowed an exit velocity of just 76 mph on five batted balls. For the season, Gray has allowed a .458 expected wOBA with his fastball with a pretty middling 14.1% whiff rate, so you can look at this outline one of two ways. Either it was mostly an outlier, and his fastball will continue to be a negative, or he figured something out with his fastball that will make it more effective and he's about to go on a massive run. I like Gray plenty, but I'd sell this as a new level – his fastball will likely still remain an issue, and his breaking balls will still be his strength.

Mitch White – 5.2 IP, 1 H, 1 unearned R, 4 BB, 6 K, 9 swinging strikes on 102 pitches -- White took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against the Rockies, and now has a 3.38 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 40 innings in the majors, but there are reasons to be skeptical. His swinging strike rate wasn't great in this one, his swinging strike rate overall is just 9.3%, and his 8.9% walk rate is below average. That's not to say White doesn't have appeal, but he hasn't been able to sustain his high-level strikeout rates from the minors and his underlying numbers (3.74 FIP, 3.85 xERA) don't necessarily support his overall production. I'm selling him as much more than a streamer.

Waiver wire hitter rankings

Looking for a potential impact hitter to add? On Thursday's podcast, Frank asked about some of Wednesday's standouts and how we're viewing them. Here's how I rank the four hitters we discussed:

With the trade deadline looming, Ramon Laureano seems like one of the more obvious candidates to get moved, and he's heating up. Over the past 14 games, he's hitting .286 with four homers and three steals after going 1 for 3 with a home run Wednesday. At 42% rostered, Laureano is someone I think probably deserved to be rostered in all category-based formats at this point – with the potential for significant upside if he gets traded to a better park, which would be any park other than Oakland. Franmil Reyes is a tough nut to crack. He's hitting .250 since returning from the IL, and he has three homers in his past seven games, with a massive 94.5 mph average exit velocity. However, he's also striking out 41% of the time in that stretch, which is just way too much. Eddie Rosario got on the board with his first HR of the season, and the hope is he's starting to get right after needing surgery to fix an issue with blurred vision. I'm not overly excited to add Rosario – he doesn't bring much to the table besides power even when things are going well, and I think that power is pretty fringe-y. I'm just not sure how he's going to look in this new, lesser offensive environment. I'm not running out to add him where he's available. Andrew Benintendi went 2 for 3 with two walks, three runs and his second SB, and it's that latter thing that is going to matter. If he starts running again, I can get on board, but right now he's hitting for essentially no power and barely running, and is on pace for like 65 runs and 60 RBI despite hitting .313/.381/.398. I just don't think there's much upside of note here.

Injuries, news and notes

